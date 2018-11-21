TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.44. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 732.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 118.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

