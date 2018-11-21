Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) Price Down 12% This Week

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinone and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

