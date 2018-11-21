The Abyss Price Tops $0.0058 (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, The Abyss has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a market cap of $1.29 million and $195,204.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00132674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00203035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.63 or 0.09667687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009494 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,911,904 tokens. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, LATOKEN, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

