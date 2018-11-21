The Cypherfunks Market Capitalization Hits $77,033.00 (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. The Cypherfunks has a market capitalization of $77,033.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Cypherfunks has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,747,519,945 coins. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Cypherfunks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

