Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321,012 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $87,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,790,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 118,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.51 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

