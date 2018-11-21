Thomas A. Whitaker Sells 3,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

