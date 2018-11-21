Thomas T. Groos Sells 112,000 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Shotspotter Inc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/thomas-t-groos-sells-112000-shares-of-shotspotter-inc-ssti-stock.html.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.