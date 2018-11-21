Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $148,000 in TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Stock

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.64. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,492,691 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,388,923.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,264 shares in the company, valued at $805,143.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

