Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Acquires 10,976 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned about 1.34% of Hooker Furniture worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 1,726.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

In related news, insider Donald Lee Boone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sidoti downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Acquires 10,976 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/thomson-horstmann-bryant-inc-acquires-10976-shares-of-hooker-furniture-co-hoft.html.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.