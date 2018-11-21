Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

