Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 125,487 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. decreased its position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,487 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,341,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 242,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,041,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 195,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. USA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.
USA Technologies Company Profile
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
