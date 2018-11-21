Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 125,487 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. decreased its position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,487 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,341,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 242,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,041,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 195,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. USA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 125,487 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/thomson-horstmann-bryant-inc-sells-125487-shares-of-usa-technologies-inc-usat.html.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.