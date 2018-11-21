TIER REIT (TIER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tier REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on commercial office real estate. It operates primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville and Kentucky. Tier REIT Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIER. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIER REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TIER REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:TIER opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.87. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TIER REIT will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,767,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 1,432.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,545,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 37.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 349,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 40.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 341,182 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 178,257 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

