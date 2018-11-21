Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

NYSE TIF opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

