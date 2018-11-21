Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $149.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $147.78 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $152.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $599.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.90 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $635.21 million, with estimates ranging from $612.74 million to $652.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,413,521 shares of company stock worth $100,222,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 148,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 275,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

