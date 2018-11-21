Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.24 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly’s stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $463.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 1,982,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $36,670,293.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,413,521 shares of company stock valued at $100,222,814. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Tilly’s worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

