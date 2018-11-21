Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0054

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $816,884.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,515,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,435,804 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bibox, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

