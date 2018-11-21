TMX Group Ltd (X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

X opened at C$77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$67.84 and a 1 year high of C$90.33.

In related news, insider Cheryl Graden sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$694,200.00. Also, insider Shaun Mciver purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$79.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,777.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$94.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

