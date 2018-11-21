Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 294.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,238,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,779,000 after buying an additional 18,098,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 234.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 360.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,495,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29,761.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,773 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 278.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,087,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,823 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/todd-asset-management-llc-cuts-holdings-in-huazhu-group-ltd-htht.html.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.