Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,200 SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

