TopCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. TopCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TopCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00133276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00200383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.09700453 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009676 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

