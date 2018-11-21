Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 38,387 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $87,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/toronto-dominion-bank-acquires-38387-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.