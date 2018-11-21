Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 643.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 839.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

