Traders Buy Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $132.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Edwards Lifesciences had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Edwards Lifesciences traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $149.59Specifically, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $4,963,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,470,802.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,089 shares of company stock worth $29,650,650. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 461.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

