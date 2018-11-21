Traders Buy Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $350.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $249.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($1.28) for the day and closed at $146.45

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

