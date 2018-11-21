Traders Buy Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $130.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Philip Morris International had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($1.08) for the day and closed at $86.55

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,865,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,460,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,947 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $3,744,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

