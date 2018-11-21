Traders Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $128.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.49 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $233.02Specifically, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,233,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,158,932,000 after buying an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,820,000 after buying an additional 2,482,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,499,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,586,310,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,142,000 after buying an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

