Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.99.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $107,750.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 57,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $724,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,388 shares of company stock worth $1,532,858. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,823,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 51.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 167.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

