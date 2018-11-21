Traders Sell Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Strength (ATVI)

Traders sold shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $111.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Activision Blizzard had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Activision Blizzard traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $49.26

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after buying an additional 4,476,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,967,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,610,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,554,000 after buying an additional 679,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,754,000 after buying an additional 6,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Strength (ATVI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/traders-sell-activision-blizzard-atvi-on-strength-atvi.html.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.