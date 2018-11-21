Traders Sell Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) on Strength (DPZ)

Traders sold shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $55.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Domino’s Pizza had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Domino’s Pizza traded up $3.15 for the day and closed at $255.22
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.30.
The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.
