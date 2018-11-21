Traders Sell Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) on Strength (DPZ)

Traders sold shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $55.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Domino’s Pizza had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Domino’s Pizza traded up $3.15 for the day and closed at $255.22

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.30.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) on Strength (DPZ)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/traders-sell-dominos-pizza-dpz-on-strength-dpz.html.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.