Traders Sell Shares of Carter’s (CRI) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $15.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.35 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Carter’s had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Carter’s traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $88.48Specifically, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $2,226,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carter’s by 22.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carter’s by 73.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

