Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.33% of Translate Bio worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,437,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Translate Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/translate-bio-inc-tbio-shares-bought-by-artal-group-s-a.html.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.