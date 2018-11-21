Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $74,138,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $130,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

