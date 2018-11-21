Trecora Resources (TREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.07

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 50263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $205.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,191.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg bought 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $37,872.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 72,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

