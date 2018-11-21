TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,580,000 after acquiring an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period.

NYSE THS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 342,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

