Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 247,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Sandra L. Figurski sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $121,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $296,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,526. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/trillium-asset-management-llc-buys-3303-shares-of-horace-mann-educators-co-hmn.html.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.