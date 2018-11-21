Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $162.19 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

