Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Director Joanne Minieri Buys 2,000 Shares

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Director Joanne Minieri bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $10,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Place during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

