Troilus Gold (TLG) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Desjardins

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

CVE TLG opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.