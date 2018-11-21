TrueUSD Market Cap Achieves $171.81 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $171.81 million and approximately $74.29 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00022691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00132018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00202871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.09686937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 169,196,494 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HBUS, Kuna, Koinex, WazirX, Bitso, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Kyber Network, Zebpay, IDEX, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.