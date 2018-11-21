Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 622 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

