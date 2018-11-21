TTC Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $872,578.00 (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Bibox and DEx.top. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $872,578.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,911,427 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, UEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

