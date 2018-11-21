Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth about $4,271,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth about $2,712,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

