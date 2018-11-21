Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in United Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

United Technologies stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/twin-capital-management-inc-raises-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.