Twin Tree Management LP Buys 9,857 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 465.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

