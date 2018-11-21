Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

