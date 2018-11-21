Twin Tree Management LP Sells 84,779 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,779 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

