Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $61,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $118,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,123,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 76.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $22,636,789.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,063,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,180,995 shares of company stock worth $127,996,260. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Aegis increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

