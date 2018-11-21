U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter 2018 earnings reflect higher revenues, along with loan growth and reduced provisions. However, lower mortgage banking revenues and escalating expenses were major drags. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. Though escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns, U.S. Bancorp remains well poised to grow through acquisitions.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

