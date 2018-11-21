Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00006788 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $131,672.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

