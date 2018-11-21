UDR, Inc. (UDR) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in UDR by 1,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,050,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,211,000 after purchasing an additional 885,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,586,000 after purchasing an additional 528,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,773 shares of company stock worth $3,062,629. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.3323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

